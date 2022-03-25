Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of FTAI opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,591,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $57,530,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

