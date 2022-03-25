Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.
NYSE FSM opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.98.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.