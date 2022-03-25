Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NYSE FSM opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

