Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

