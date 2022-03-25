Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 622 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 195,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.25. 214,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,874. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.