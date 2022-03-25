Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.12 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,204 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,529. The firm has a market cap of $482.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $360.55 and a twelve month high of $515.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

