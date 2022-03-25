Foster & Motley Inc. Has $485,000 Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,602,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 534,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 176,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 337,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 147,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,534 shares during the period.
Shares of IGIB stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.28. 1,579,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,613. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55.
