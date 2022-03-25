Foster & Motley Inc. Has $5.65 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $273.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.86 and a 200 day moving average of $238.60.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

