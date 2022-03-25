Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. 1,217,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,641. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

