Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA stock traded down $13.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.92. 8,287,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,631,453. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.86.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

