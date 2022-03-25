Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 87.7% in March

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FTF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.43. 117,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,086. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $9.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period.

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

