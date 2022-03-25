Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $61.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.23. Freedom has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $72.43.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $145.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freedom will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freedom by 10,469.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 206,139 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Freedom during the third quarter worth $8,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Freedom by 836.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freedom by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Freedom by 364.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 26,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

