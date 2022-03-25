Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.29.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,548. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.14 and a 52 week high of C$15.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

