Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €48.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($53.52) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FME. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.62 ($72.11).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €58.58 ($64.37) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is €58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a 1 year high of €71.14 ($78.18).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

