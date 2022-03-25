FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Trading Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.16. 170,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 39,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.75% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

