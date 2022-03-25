FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Trading Down 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.38. Approximately 11,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 50,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 147.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.