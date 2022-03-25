Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUPBY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FUPBY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,518. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.