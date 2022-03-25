FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 190 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after buying an additional 548,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

PEG traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $68.14. The company had a trading volume of 69,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,556. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -52.36, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

