FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.55. 86,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,601,317. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $163.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

