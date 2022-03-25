FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $21,812,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,627,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,001. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $272.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.50.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.