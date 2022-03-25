FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $20.40 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

CVX stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.13. 145,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,518,482. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

