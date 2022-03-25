FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 147 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,729.00.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $11.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,250.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,059. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,321.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,358.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.