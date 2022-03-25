FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 2,110 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 135.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,026,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 46.9% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in S&P Global by 30.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 9,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.80 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.29.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

