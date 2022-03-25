FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 200 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,035. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

