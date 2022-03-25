FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 640 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in HP were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $216,919,000 after purchasing an additional 954,717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in HP by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 117,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 498,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. 304,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,842,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

