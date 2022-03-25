Fulcrum Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.33. The company has a market cap of $365.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

