Fulcrum Equity Management Increases Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Atlassian stock opened at $294.13 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of -138.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.60.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

