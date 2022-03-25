Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $214,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DPZ opened at $393.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.91. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.01 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Barclays decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.19.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

