Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $372,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,584,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,097,000.

IVW opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

