FY2022 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.56. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

NKE opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

