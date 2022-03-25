FY2022 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.52. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $132.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.84 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

