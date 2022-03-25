FY2022 EPS Estimates for UniCredit S.p.A. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for UniCredit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

UNCFF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

