FY2026 Earnings Forecast for GDS Holdings Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,400,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,833,000 after buying an additional 291,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GDS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

