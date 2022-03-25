G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $601.18 Million

Brokerages predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will report sales of $601.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $601.96 million and the lowest is $600.40 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $519.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

