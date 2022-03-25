G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) & Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Head to Head Analysis

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G6 Materials and Issuer Direct’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G6 Materials $1.94 million 7.26 -$1.13 million ($0.01) -8.60 Issuer Direct $21.88 million 4.95 $3.29 million $0.86 33.17

Issuer Direct has higher revenue and earnings than G6 Materials. G6 Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

G6 Materials has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for G6 Materials and Issuer Direct, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares G6 Materials and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G6 Materials -288.11% -83.78% -70.78% Issuer Direct 15.04% 11.11% 8.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of G6 Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats G6 Materials on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

G6 Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications. The company also provides a suite of graphene products through its e-commerce platform. It serves various industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, marine, medical prosthetics, and various branches of the military. The company was formerly known as Graphene 3D Lab Inc. and changed its name to G6 Materials Corp. in January 2020. G6 Materials Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency. The company was founded by Brian R. Balbirnie in October 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

