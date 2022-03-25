Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Raises Dividend to GBX 70 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $65.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GAW stock opened at GBX 7,240 ($95.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,551.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,220.35. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,365 ($83.79) and a 52 week high of £123.10 ($162.06). The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($164.56) target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

