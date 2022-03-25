GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Alain Attal Acquires 1,500 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GME opened at $142.39 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $344.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.