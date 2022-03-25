Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,327 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

GLPI opened at $44.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The firm had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

