Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,150

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,250 ($29.62) to GBX 2,150 ($28.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GAMCF opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $28.73.
Gamma Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gamma Communications (GAMCF)
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.