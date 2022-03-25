Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,150

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,250 ($29.62) to GBX 2,150 ($28.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAMCF opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

