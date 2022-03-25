GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) PT Lowered to $8.00

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

GAN opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. GAN has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $212.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of GAN by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GAN by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

