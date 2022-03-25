Garrison Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter valued at $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.69. 811,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.