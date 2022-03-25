Garrison Asset Management LLC Invests $317,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter.

RYE traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $68.09.

