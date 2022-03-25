Garrison Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,998 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $15.35. 5,815,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,241,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.