Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 402 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 3.1% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 46.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.97. The stock had a trading volume of 484,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,264. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.25.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

