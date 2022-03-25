GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get GDS alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GDS. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.57.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. GDS has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,025,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,988,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GDS by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GDS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,580,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GDS (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.