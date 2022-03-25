GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

GEAGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of GEAGF traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.75. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

