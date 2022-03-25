General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $241.00 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $175.75 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

