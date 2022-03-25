General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.790-$3.866 EPS.

General Mills stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

