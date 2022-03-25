Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

ADSK traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.14. 1,465,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,940. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

