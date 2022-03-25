Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 538.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 203,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 171,407 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 49,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,799,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,582. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

