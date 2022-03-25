Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,278. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $71.53 and a 52-week high of $103.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

